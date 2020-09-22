Harckham Has Fulfilled Promises on Key Issues and Merits Another Term

Pete Harckham has been an excellent state Senator and deserves re-election. He has fulfilled promises made during the last campaign: for the environment; tax reduction, including making the property tax cap permanent; and protecting women’s reproductive rights. He helped secure increases in funds for education across the state and for our district. Responding to the COVID-19 crisis, Pete has held food drives all over the district and assisted individuals and small businesses.

His opponent, having lost his last two elections, has been busy supporting Trump on television. We can go back to his time in office to see where he stands: he denies climate change. His administration was fined for violating the federal Safe Drinking Water Act, so Westchester County residents were at risk of getting sick and then had to pay the bill. His administration failed to adhere to the Federal Fair Housing settlement, leaving shortages in affordable housing and losing $25 million that could have gone to Westchester communities. He cut the budget of the county Health Department 32 percent and froze funding for child care.

The choice is clear. Support Pete Harckham.

Thank you,

Jeanine Meyer

Mount Kisco