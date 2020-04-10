Happy Quarantine Birthday to You, from the Elmsford Fire Department

A party during a quarantine might sound like a bummer but birthday boys and girls in Elmsford are in for a treat.

Debuting tomorrow, Sat., Apr. 11 at 11 a.m., the Elmsford Fire Department will be spreading a little delight around the village.

“In thinking of bringing happiness to kids and families during this tough time, we’ve decided to bring joyful moments and celebrate kids’ birthdays,” Chief Nelson Diaz explained. “Residents in the village and fire district that signed up will be visited by the department and we will sing happy birthday to them.”

The special treat will continue every Saturday through April and into May. Lucky kids will also receive a small gift from the local heroes.

“We have several families that signed up,” Diaz explained. “…The department will drive by these family homes and bring them happiness…Please join us if you can participate.”