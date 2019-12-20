Haldane School Board Terminates Coach Searight

Despite impassioned pleas from student, parents and other community members during the Dec. 18 Haldane School Board meeting, the board voted unanimously to terminate longtime girls’ varsity basketball coach Tyrone Searight.

Searight, 49, of Peekskill, who has coached the Haldane girls for the past 11 seasons – as well as other sports – was arrested in October on charges that he defrauded the state of more than $16,000 in worker’s compensation. After a work-related knee injury that occurred while he was an MTA bus driver, he was accused of collecting worker’s compensation from November 2016 until May 2017, during which time he continued coaching.

Searight pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in November and was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and paid full restitution of $16,900 to the MTA Bus Company. He took a leave of absence from Haldane while the legal matter was being resolved.

During the recent meeting, Searight said the charges stemmed from a paperwork error. “It was a mistake that I filled out,” he said. “I did everything in my power to get this situation resolved.”

The coach said his legal problems have nothing to do with his commitment to the students. “I’m invested here in the community with most of these parents and the young kids and the families out here,” he said. “This is what I love to do – coach these girls and be around these kids.”

Searight also said he would not be voluntarily giving up his position. “I’m not going to resign,” he said prior to the board’s vote to fire him. “I want to know why I’m getting terminated.”

Cold Spring resident Mike Meeropol, whose grandsons were coached by Searight, spoke of his enthusiasm for the students.

“I was able to see for myself his style as both a basketball mentor and a caring adult entrusted with educating the young men on his team in more than basketball skills,” said Meeropol. “I believe he’s an extraordinary coach and that Philipstown and Haldane athletics have been fortunate to have him as girls’ basketball coach, as well as in AAU programs.”

He added that Searight’s legal troubles have nothing to do with his ability to coach and mentor students.

“His difference with his former employer should, in my opinion, have no bearing on his status within the Haldane Athletics Department,” said Meeropol.

John Bradley, who works in law enforcement, has three sons in the Haldane School District. He explained that Searight could have went to trial but instead accepted a plea deal.

“So, he kind of gave away the benefit of going to trial to clear his name completely,” said Bradley. “I think he did that so that he could get back out on the court as soon as possible.”

Bradley also spoke of Searight’s “unmatched dedication” to the student-athletes.

“I’ve known him for about five years… he’s a fantastic coach, he’s taught them to be better men, better students, better players,” said Bradley. “I completely trust him with my kids.”

Sophia Viggiano said Searight has been her coach for as long as she can remember.

“He’s always been such a strong mentor and authority figure in my life, which is why hearing that he’s not my coach any more – especially senior year – I was heartbroken,” she said. “When you take someone who is so important and who has so much value to the team, you’re taking a huge piece of the basketball program at Haldane… He brought so much to Haldane and basketball. Taking him away, it just does more damage than you think.”

Olivia McDermott, who has been coached by Searight for five years, said firing him is “a grave mistake.”

“He’s made a genuine impact in my life on and off the court,” said McDermott. “His enthusiasm as a coach and a mentor has helped me learn the values of discipline and hard work in my life.”

After hearing community members plea for the board to reconsider firing Searight, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Philip Benante said that his recommendation to the school board to terminate Searight was not done in haste.

“This was an issue that came up in late October, early November,” he said. “It’s mid-December, and I just feel a responsibility to our community to make a recommendation so we can move forward, and I understand it’s an unpopular one that we’ve made.

“I don’t think anyone who has spoken this evening is being at all unreasonable,” continued Benante. “I can empathize and appreciate where you’re coming for. That being said, it’s just something I see differently and I hope that over the long term this doesn’t come as a consequence to my relationship with our community… I still hope to see Tyrone here.”

The board unanimously approved the evening’s consent agenda, which included Benante’s termination.

After questions from the audience as to why the matter wasn’t voted on separately, School Board President Jen Daly explained that while an item can be pulled off of the consent agenda and voted on separately, no board members made a motion to do so.

Parent Jennifer Gordon called Searight’s termination “absolutely unjust.”

“If we’re trying to teach anything here at Haldane, it is the power of redemption and second chances,” she said, noting the district’s “random nature of discipline.”

“We know of incidents where teachers have been in a lot more trouble than this, and if I were to advise Tyrone, I would advise Tyrone to find out those situations and seek legal counsel,” continued Gordon. “I know Tyrone is going to have a bright future because any school district in the Hudson Valley would be lucky to have him.”