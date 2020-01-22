Guilty Plea in Pedestrian Death in White Plains

Defendant Glen Robinson, 26, of Elmsford pleaded guilty Jan. 21 to hitting and killing a pedestrian with his car in front of the Westchester County Center in August 2019. The victim, Susan Benjamin-Bailey of the Bronx, was on her way to work when the crash took her life.

Robinson will be sentenced on one count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a class D felony, April 29. Westchester County Court Judge Anne Minihan accepted the plea.Just after 6:30 a.m. Aug. 24, 2019, Glen Robinson was driving while intoxicated in White Plains.

Susan Benjamin-Bailey Robinson was on her way to work that morning. At the intersection of Tarrytown Road and Central Avenue, Robinson drove his Chevrolet Cruze into her as she crossed the roadway in front of the Westchester County Center. The victim was taken to White Plains Hospital where she died from her injuries. In addition, Robinson drove into the brick garden bed surrounding the clock tower, completely damaging the structure and the clock as well.