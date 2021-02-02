As this devastating virus crisis continues to take its deadly toll on the nation’s health, it is becoming increasingly difficult for many to maintain their diligence in interacting with others.

To alleviate the angst and tension of following the current pandemic protocols, a number of individuals have increased their alcoholic intake. Whether to assuage their frustrations or to seek psychological shelter in a bottle of wine, beer or spirits, there is a growing risk of the deleterious health effects associated with excessive consumption.

Wine consumption is one of the more pleasurable components of a healthy diet and a healthful lifestyle. While the Mediterranean diet has proven that drinking wine can enhance our health, we are also mindful of the negative effects of consuming alcohol.

In the interest of helping cope with the many temptations for excessive wine consumption, I offer you my personal guidelines for drinking responsibly and in moderation.

The key approach is moderation. However, the effects of wine differ for each of us; therefore, moderation is defined differently for each of us. We must know what our individual limits are and incorporate them into each wine experience we encounter. Factors that contribute to our personal limits of alcohol consumption include age, gender, physical condition (health, fitness, weight), ethnicity, medication and family history of alcohol consumption.

But there are general guidelines that you can follow. As you might expect, the U.S. government has provided such guidelines.

In its “Dietary Guidelines for Americans,” moderation is defined as no more than one glass of alcohol for women and two glasses for men in a single day. (a glass of wine is defined as five ounces.)

Of course, it is entirely possible to appreciate life without wine, but in my opinion, wine is more than an alcoholic beverage. It is the common gateway to interactive socializing. In moderation, it creates an environment that slows down our otherwise hectic lifestyle, providing a more mellow state of mind and, in the process, reducing stress levels and perhaps relaxing our latent inhibitions. Not to mention enhancing our appreciation of food.

Here are additional guidelines.

Don’t start off with a high-alcohol cocktail (or multiple glasses of wine) on an empty stomach. (I’ve learned my lesson.) Consuming food with wine is vital. Food absorbs alcohol; without food, alcohol enters your bloodstream faster and stays longer. Be sure your pours are moderate. If I’m sitting down to a meal or binge-watching videos during the pandemic, I try to limit each pour to three ounces (it takes practice). My rationale: I was raised as a child to finish whatever is placed in front of me – small pours equal small cumulative quantities. Sip your wine. Pacing your drinking permits your body to self-regulate absorption without overly stressing your digestive process. A side benefit: your glass has wine in it for a longer period of time; pre-pandemic hosts – and servers, bartenders and friends – hate to see you with an empty glass. Eat protein whenever possible. Cheeses and meats will absorb alcohol more readily than vegetables and pasta; more absorption equates to slower release of alcohol into your bloodstream. Be sure to drink a full glass (eight ounces) of water for every glass of wine you consume. Alcohol dehydrates your body while water hydrates. The more dehydrated you are, the faster alcohol is absorbed into your bloodstream and goes to your brain (where your “drunk” receptors reside). Stop drinking alcohol at least one hour before the end of the function you are attending (whether on Zoom or within a bubble). Switch to coffee or water. This gives your body ample time to process – partially mitigate – the effects of the alcohol you’ve consumed.

Wine has been enjoyed for centuries by many cultures, from the Greeks and Romans to modern Western Europeans to the American public. By adhering to a few simple guidelines, it can enhance our health, our food and our lifestyle. Using a common-sense approach to wine drinking is a responsible way to continually enhance and enjoy the pleasures of life, even a stifling pandemic lifestyle.

