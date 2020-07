Thank you, Mr. Del Campo, for your comments last week (“Do We Really Believe Our Community Exhibits Systemic Racism?”). So true. I have lived in Mahopac for 54 years, and have never been witness to systemic racism. To suggest that negative racial views are carried out on a regular basis is an insult to me and my community. I cannot remain silent on this issue. Thank you again, Mr. Del Campo.

Pauline Bruno

Mahopac