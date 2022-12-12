Ground Broken for $650M Mixed-Use Project in White Plains

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The sign of the shuttered White Plains Mall came crashing down Thursday, clearing the way for a $650 million mixed-use, state-of-the-art development in the heart of the city.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for Hamilton Green by The Cappelli Organization and RXR with county and city officials in attendance to celebrate the ambitious venture that Louis Cappelli revealed was initiated by a simple handshake.

“I’m very excited and grateful to be here,” Cappelli said at the frigid event. “This groundbreaking should not be happening in this financial environment. The markets almost got in our way. There were multiple obstacles for two years.”

The property is located two blocks from the newly renovated Metro-North Train Station and one block from the White Plains Central Business District. The development will be built in two phases.

Phase I includes the creation of two residential buildings: 7 Cottage — a 12-story, 162-unit structure, and 240 Hamilton—a 25-story, 308-unit tower. Slated for completion in 2025, Phase I will have a 515-space underground parking garage, 523,000 square feet of residential space, nearly 55,000 square feet of open space and 39,000 square feet of retail space.

Phase II will feature 390 residential units, 441 self-park parking spaces and 45,000 square feet of retail space.

“This is a unique opportunity to develop our first project in White Plains and convert a defunct shopping mall into a much needed, 470-unit, mixed-use residential, community and commercial site,” said Joseph Graziose, Senior Vice President of Residential Development at RXR.

The White Plains Mall originally opened its doors in 1972 and was demolished in August. On November 30, 2022, RXR closed on the land for the Phase I development and The Cappelli Organization closed on the Phase II development.

“The City of White Plains looks forward to the construction of Hamilton Green which will activate this critical, well-positioned site with people and a variety of uses that will be appreciated and enjoyed by the White Plains community,” said White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach. “We’re very happy to see this project here.”

“There are 1,001 different issues that have to be overcome to get to a day like this,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. “This is a terrific result. It’s a vision turning into a reality. The reimagining of this space will significantly contribute to the transformation of the downtown area and offer a real benefit to the people who live, visit and work in White Plains.”

Of the 860 rental units, 78 will be so-called “affordable.” Exclusive amenities for residents will include 24-hour concierge services, lounges, co-working spaces, a swimming pool, game rooms, fitness studios, expansive outdoor terraces, and a shared public plaza.

Louis Cappelli is no stranger to downtown White Plains. Cappelli constructed the 45-story glass towers of the Ritz-Carlton Condominium Residences and the Opus Hotel and the one million-square-foot City Center mixed-use complex.

“Westchester is booming right now,” Cappelli said.