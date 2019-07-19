Greenburgh Town Board Votes to Take Ownership of Odell House

By Natalie Chun

Over 50 people gathered at Odell House to watch as the Greenburgh Town Board voted to take ownership of the historic house on July 10. The town also plans to apply for a consolidated funding application grant for $600,000 from the state for a $1,200,000 rehabilitation project.

The Odell House Rochambeau Headquarters was constructed in 1732 and was a critical location for the Revolutionary War. It served as the headquarters for Count de Rochambeau and his French expeditionary forces from July 6 to August 18 in 1781. During that time, George Washington and General Rochambeau met for six weeks to plot the winning strategy of the American Revolution.

In 1965, the last Odell gave the house to the Sons of the American Revolution. The Odell family also has a rich history that the town is eager to share by restoring the house.

“Their stories and the stories of all who lived here needs to be heard,” said Susan Seal, the chair of the Friends of Odell House Rochambeau Headquarters. “We will treasure their furniture, their pots and their China, their clothes and their diaries. Through our work with the Sons, the public will learn the lives they lead and share deep pride in our history.”

The agreement between the Sons of the American Revolution and the Greenburgh Town Board to turn over the historic Odell House to the town also included plans to make the house into a space that would be open for students and scholars.

“We’re going to educate our youth so they understand the positive contributions people in power still make to American history and democracy,” said Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. “And I think this is going to be a destination for many people who love American history.”

In addition, the Friends of Odell House Rochambeau Headquarters have plans for the 250th anniversary of the revolution in 2026 to make the Odell House one of the prime stops.

“A new and excellent future awaits the house with everyone’s health,” Seal said. “We will see it restored and filling its role national treasure.”

Robert Stackpole, President of the New York Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, signed the agreement with Feiner, and said the event was the culmination of 60 years of work that he has put in to save the house.

“The contribution that the town of Greenburgh has made to this house into this long term plan is just amazing,” Stackpole said. “You should be very proud of the people behind you.”

Councilman Francis Sheehan spoke to the importance in remembering Greenburgh’s history. He talked about Carvel’s first store that the town failed to preserve, and expressed desire to focus more on their history, as they are now doing with the Odell House.

“We have to remember our history,” Sheehan said. “We’re showing our children by doing what we’re doing here today, and will continue with the restoration of this is that our history matters, it matters a tremendous amount… every one of you just by being here, showing your support, tells us that this is the type of thing that we need to do and need to continue to do.”