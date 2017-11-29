Greenburgh Town Board to Hold Hearing on Massage Parlor Closing

At last week’s Greenburgh Town Board work session, the Board decided to reopen proceedings related to the possible closing of Forest Yin Spa at 100 N. Central Ave., Hartsdale, where a masseuse was charged with prostitution.

According to Town Supervisor, Paul Feiner, several evidentiary matters were raised by both the applicant’s attorneys and the Greenburgh police chief that indicate more consideration should be given to the matter.

Feiner also said several members of the public indicated they had evidence for the Board to consider that had not been made part of the record. This evidence included advertisements, according to Feiner.

As a result, the Board scheduled a public hearing for Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Comments heard at the work session were to be incorporated into the record of the proceedings.

Feiner acknowledged that the Board recognizes the fact that it is acting in a quasi-judicial capacity.

Feiner also released a memo from Greenburgh Police Chief Chris McNerney that explained actions taken by the department over the past several months.

“A total of seven massage establishments (were) either closed or shut down after the enactment of our local law. This includes four establishments on Central Avenue in Edgemont, two establishments on Tarrytown Road in White Plains, and one on Central Avenue in Hartsdale (Dove Spa/Spa 114),” the memo from McNerney said. “Two establishments were closed pre-emptively, and five were closed after submitting applications and being denied Massage Establishment Licenses. Violations were found at all five establishments during our background checks while their applications were pending.”

McNerney indicated that Forest Yin Spa was in compliance with Greenburgh local law during the application process, and had passed a background check. The Police Department and Building Department had recommended that they be issued a Massage Establishment License. The Town Clerk issued their Massage Establishment license in March.

McNerney stressed that this is the distinction between Forest Yin and the seven other establishments.

“In July, our officers conducted an undercover investigation at Forest Yin Spa and found violations of state and local law. One individual was arrested and the process was started to close this establishment permanently,” McNerney said.