Greenburgh Town Board Appoints McGoey as Town Judge

The Greenburgh Town Board last week appointed Erin McGoey of Ardsley as a town justice to replace Judge Christie D’Alessio, who was elected to the State Supreme Court last November.

McGoey will serve a one-year term until the seat is up for reelection this November. She is expected to seek a full term at that time.

“In recent months I have received many calls from lawyers, community leaders who have spoken very highly about Erin– praising her intellect, writing skills, demeanor and most important of all her caring nature and empathy,” Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner Stated. “Board members believe that she will treat the accused and victims and their advocates with even hand handed fairness. And that she will listen. The community will be well served when Judge McGoey assumes her position.”

McGoey has been licensed to practice law in New York State for the past 15 years, the vast majority of which has been dedicated to public service and public servants. She began her law career as an Assistant Corporation Counsel for the City of Yonkers, a position she held for about two years. She spent the next eight years as an Assistant Westchester County Attorney.

Following about three years as a Senior Associate Attorney for the White Plains office of a regional law firm, McGoey became Deputy General Counsel at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York City. Most recently, she worked as the Deputy Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Environmental Facilities.

McGoey is a member of several Bar Associations, including the Westchester County Bar Association and the Westchester Women’s Bar Association and has been actively involved in several community and charitable organizations in Greenburgh and Westchester County.

She is a long-time resident of Greenburgh and currently lives in the Village of Ardsley with her husband Barry and their three young children Madeline, 12, John, 10, and Matthew, 8.

McGoey joins Justice Dolores Brathwaite and Justice Bonnie Orden on the bench in Greenburgh.