Greenburgh to Receive $5M from State to Extend Sidewalk

The Town of Greenburgh is the recipient of a $5 million grant from New York State to make long-sought improvements to West Hartsdale Ave. and other areas.

Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado, State Senator Andrea Stewart Cousins, State Assemblyman Tom Abinanti and Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced the funding for Greenburgh on June 23.

The Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant will be utilized for improvements that will include: over one mile of sidewalk extending from Four Corners (intersection of Central Ave./West Hartsdale Ave.) up West Hartsdale Ave. to Pat Capone Rd. connecting to three school campuses; two Adaptive Traffic Control Signals from Four Corners to the Hartsdale Train Station which will be synched to relieve congestion in the corridor; and pedestrian safety enhancements spanning all of the East Hartsdale Ave. downtown corridor.

“The Town Board of the Town of Greenburgh has made pedestrian safety a major priority for years,” said Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner. “West Hartsdale Ave. is the most significant gap in the town’s pedestrian network and will be one of the most important infrastructure projects ever undertaken in the town. These projects will benefit businesses, residents and commuters throughout the town. The improvements will also strengthen the viability of redevelopment at Four Corners, which was the subject of a strategic land-use plan approved by the Town Board in 2019.”

Feiner said Greenburgh has successfully partnered with the New York State Department of Transportation on two prior TAP grant projects with a sidewalk recently completed on Central Park Ave. and a sidewalk along Hillside Ave., soon ready for construction.

Greenburgh recently successfully partnered with Congressman Mondaire Jones to receive $1,000,000 of Community Project funding for a new sidewalk along Dobbs Ferry Rd. which will connect West Hartsdale Ave. to Rt. 119-Tarrytown Rd., projected to be constructed in 2023.

The town will also soon construct a pedestrian-activated HAWK signal at the intersection of Central Ave. and Lawton Ave., one block north of Four Corners. This signal will be the first of its type in the town, with construction to begin this month.