Greenburgh Suffers Ninth Pedestrian Accident

There was another pedestrian accident in the Town of Greenburgh over the weekend, the ninth reported since September 2018.

The victim, a 70-year-old resident of Hartsdale, was found by police responding to 911 calls lying on the roadway on East Hartsdale Ave. between Central Ave. and Wilson Street, Saturday around 8 a.m. He was unconscious and bleeding from the head.

The victim was treated by Greenburgh EMS and transported to the Westchester Medical Center where he was admitted.

Greenburgh Detectives responded to the scene and recovered video evidence that shows the victim had been walking on the sidewalk south on Central Avenue then turned onto East Hartsdale Avenue proceeding past the crosswalk walking east on the sidewalk when he decided to cross East Hartsdale Avenue from north to south. East Hartsdale Avenue has two westbound lanes with one dedicated left turn lane and one eastbound lane. The victim was in the left turn lane approaching the center point of the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle proceeding east on East Hartsdale Avenue. The vehicle continued on and did not stop, according to police.

An Accident Investigation was conducted and Greenburgh detectives have located the vehicle, a 2018 Honda CRV that was being operated by an 87-year-old Hartsdale resident. He was alone in the vehicle at the time and was not injured.

The investigation is continuing and Greenburgh detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call them at 914-989-1725.

Greenburgh Police Chief Brian Ryan advised that the police department had officers on East Hartsdale Ave. to target drivers who were speeding, distracted, and fail to yield to pedestrians over the weekend and would continue the monitoring into the work week.

In recent weeks a man died after being struck on Tarrytown Road in Greenburgh and a 14-year-old Edgemont High Student was struck by an SUV in the area of S. Central Avenue and Underhill Road. He is okay.

Earlier in January, 57-year-old woman was hit and killed by an SUV as she was crossing the Bronx River Parkway at Fischer Lane. And back in November, a woman was killed near Fort Hill Road.

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said he wants the state to allow red light cameras to be installed in the township. The revenue would then go toward sidewalks and other safety initiatives including education, digital speed signs and legislation for speed cameras. The Town Board is also reviewing other potential pedestrian safety initiatives such as infrared sensors to alert drivers when someone has stepped into the roadway.