Greenburgh Study Sheds Hope on 4 Corners Revitalization

Hoping to revitalize the 4-corners area of Hartsdale, the Greenburgh Town Board initiated a study several months back to look at the area and provide a vision statement for possible future development.

Called the Hartsdale 4 Corners Study, the report identifies the area’s challenges including traffic, lack of parking, stormwater management problems resulting in flooding, and building vacancies.

The vision coming out of the research indicates that redevelopment can transform the area into a vibrant neighborhood that serves as a gateway to the Hartsdale Train Station.

Several concepts have been put forward, including widening East and West Hartsdale Avenues to implement new turning lanes for better traffic flow and incorporating better sidewalk connections, supporting the development of attractive and appropriately scaled mixed-use buildings with structured parking, and incorporating green spaces and public pocket parks and plazas into any new development.

According to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, this study is the first of several planning steps, all of which will include public input.

“Following the Hartsdale 4 Corners Study, technical analysis regarding traffic/parking/stormwater, etc., will inform future rezoning efforts. To date, residents have made comments on improving 4 Corners and these comments continue to assist Town planning. Additional neighborhood outreach and future public hearings will take place,” Feiner said in an email.

Feiner also noted that at last week’s Town Board meeting, the Board authorized the purchase of two very old homes on West Hartsdale Ave. in close proximity to Central Ave.

“Owning these two properties, which are within the 4 Corners Study Area, puts the Town in a great position to work collaboratively with NYS DOT and state lawmakers to study the possibility of widening the avenue, creating a turning lane that could reduce rush hour traffic congestion. The two properties contain homes in locations that preclude the construction of sidewalks and a turning lane along West Hartsdale Avenue,” Feiner said.