Greenburgh Schedules First Recycling Day at Highway Garage Aug. 28
The Town of Greenburgh has scheduled its first recycling day at the DPW yard, 100 Sprain Road, Ardsley on Saturday, August 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Westchester County paper shredder will also be available to shred up to four boxes of personal documents. Shredding services are available on a first-come, first-served basis until the shredder reaches its capacity.
Items that will be accepted include furniture, including couches, tables, bed frames, shelves, dressers; mattresses and box springs (box springs must be wrapped in plastic and taped so they are fully sealed; carpeting and rugs; small appliances (microwaves, toasters, vacuums, coffee makers); large appliances (stoves, dishwashers, washing machines, dryers); electronic waste (computers, TVs, printers); freon containing appliances (air conditioners refrigerators, freezers, dehumidifiers.)
Supervisor Paul Feiner said if the event is successful the town will consider establishing a recycling center similar to the center that is successful in Scarsdale.