Greenburgh Robbery Goes Awry as Man Attempts to Steal Car with Passenger Still Inside

An early morning trip to a Greenburgh gas station went wrong as a White Plains man attempted to steal an individual’s car with a passenger still inside.

Greenburgh Police arrested and charged 41-year-old Jaryneah Wilson with attempted robbery in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree. Both charges are class D felonies.

At approximately 6:35 a.m. on Feb. 4, officers responded to the BP Gas Station located at 190 Aqueduct Road for reports of a robbery in progress, officials said. Upon arrival, police found Wilson being restrained on the ground by another male.

At the gas station, Wilson entered the victim’s car and attempted to drive away, officials said, despite a female passenger being in the car. The female then fought off Wilson until the male driver exited the gas station store and approached the vehicle.

When the male driver opened the car door, a brief struggle ensued between the two men, and the driver pinned Wilson to the ground until officers arrived at the scene, according to police. Wilson was arrested and a handgun was seized.

Wilson was arraigned and transported to Westchester County Jail.