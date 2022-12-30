Greenburgh Receives Second Grant for Odell House Renovations

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Town of Greenburgh has received a second six-figure state grant for renovations at the historic Odell House. Supervisor Paul Feiner said the town was awarded $500,000 in Environmental Protection funds for the Odell House Rochambeau Headquarters in Hartsdale, located at 425 Ridge Rd.

Odell House, which played a critical role in American history and is planned to be turned into a museum, is listed on the local, state and national registers of historic places. In 2020, Greenburgh took ownership of the house and property.

In November, Greenburgh received a $600,000 NY State grant for restoration purposes. To date and with the grant funding and local match, the building has been upgraded with temporary shoring under the design and supervision of Steven Tilly Architects, the project architect.

Additional restoration phases are planned for 2023. Work on the roof is planned to last for approximately four months.

“The house and site will ultimately be publicly accessible for residents and all interested in the rich history at 425 Ridge Road,” Feiner stated.