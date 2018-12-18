Greenburgh Receives Grant to Improve Water Infrastructure

Greenburgh has received a grant of almost $5 million from the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation to upgrade its water booster infrastructure in Consolidated Water District 1 (CWD #1).

The grant is earmarked for a project to improve the aging Knollwood pumping station, which serves most of the Town of Greenburgh, and link it to the Rumbrook pumping station, which currently only directs most of its supply to the Village of Irvington.

When the Knollwood station is taken offline for repairs, the link between the two stations will allow the Rumbrook pumps to feed water to the rest of the Town of Greenburgh, and vice versa should the need arise.

CWD #1 serves over 10,300 customers, adding chemicals for secondary disinfection and corrosion control, and boosting pressure for distribution.

The water supply for CWD #1 is drawn from the New York City Catskill and Delaware Aqueduct system.

A study, completed in 2014, recommended constructing a water supply transmission main from the Rumbrook station to the vicinity of the Knollwood station, where it would connect into the various transmission lines exiting the Knollwood station to distribute water to the CWD #1 in a manner similar to what is currently accomplished by the Knollwood station alone.

According to the environmental documents related to the study, if this transmission main were to serve the demands of the CWD #1 alone, the main would be 24 to 30-inches in diameter. However, the documents state, discussions are currently underway with the Westchester Joint Water Works (WJAW) to potentially share some or all of the transmission main with the Town. lf this sharing is pursued, the transmission main could potentially be up to 42-inches diameter.

The water supply transmission main would run below grade from the Rumbrook pumping station, north through a heavily vegetated area in East Rumbrook Park. From there, it would cross over-top of the Catskill Aqueduct, underneath the Sprain Brook Parkway via a trenchless piping installation method, through streets in residential neighborhoods in the subsurface north along Pomander Drive, southeast along Canterbury Road, northeast along Hartsdale Road, east along Old Knollwood Road, and south along Stadium Road to the vicinity of the Knollwood pumping station, which is located at the intersection of Stadium Road and Knollwood Road (Route 100A).