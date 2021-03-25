Greenburgh Police Assist as Woman Goes into Labor at Home

One Greenburgh detective sprung into action this week after a woman went into labor but was unable to make it to the hospital in time.

On Monday around 5:30 p.m., Greenburgh police officers and EMS units responded to a residence in the Fairview section of the Town of Greenburgh for a patient that was experiencing labor pains and contractions, according to Public Information Office Lt. Kobie Powell.

Upon arrival, Detective Paramedic Dean Annicchiarico quickly assessed the 27-year-old female who was in active labor and determined that the contractions were close together and that birth was imminent. Annicchiarico then set up his labor and delivery equipment and assisted the patient as she gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Powell said.

Following the birth, both the mother and baby were safely transported to the hospital without incident.