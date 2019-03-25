Greenburgh Planning Board Supports Four Corners Study, Mar. 27 Public Hearing Slated

The Greenburgh Planning Board made a positive recommendation to the Town Board related to a land-use study associated with the Four Corners Study Area at a meeting earlier this month. The study will be the subject of a March 27 Town Board public hearing. At the public hearing Planning Commissioner Garrett Duquesne will present the plan and discuss the process for the Four Corners revival.

The study contains revitalization-based goals, objectives and policies related to a unified vision for the area. The study area plan is the first of several planning phases to address challenges in the area, such as commercial vacancies, parking, stormwater, and traffic; through a planning and rezoning process to create a vibrant neighborhood center and gateway to the Hartsdale Train Station and surrounding residential communities, according to the Planning Board.

The Four Corners is located at the intersections of East Hartsdale Avenue, Central Ave and West Hartsdale Avenue.

At the March 6 meeting the Planning Board made changes to the cover note of its recommendations to the Town Board. Chairperson Walter Simon said. As part of their recommendation, the Planning Board came to a consensus to request that the Town Board include the area of the Hartsdale Metro-North station to the revitalization effort and the planners also agreed that the type of housing that should be encouraged for the area not be limited at this point in the process.

The town has provided $150,000 in funding for traffic and stormwater studies which will be coordinated through a single request for proposals.

Supervisor Paul Feiner said recently, “This technical analysis is an integral component in the process of improving Four Corners and areas impacted by flooding along E. Hartsdale Avenue. Subsequent redevelopment at Four Corners consistent with the study will require significant private investment, likely exceeding $200 million, with potential funding supplements from infrastructure/redevelopment grants.”

“The 4C study, which complements and will supplement the Town’s 2016 Comprehensive Plan, identifies the many challenges faced at Four Corners (traffic congestion, parking inadequacy, unsafe pedestrian conditions, poor aesthetic conditions, commercial vacancies and periodic flooding),” Feiner said. “The study identifies potential solution concepts for these challenges and plans for revitalization through significant investment, which would result in redevelopment at Four Corners that includes combinations of commercial, office and residential space with attractive architecture, pocket parks, plazas, open spaces and buffers.