Greenburgh Nature Center Secures New Contract to 2050

The Town of Greenburgh and the Greenburgh Nature Center have signed a new long-term agreement that will ensure the non-profit organization will continue to operate through at least Dec. 2050.

Since 1975, Nunataks Ltd. Has been overseeing the Nature Center and the more than 100 animals that live on the 33-acre preserve.

“This long-term contract allows us to focus on what we do best — offering innovative educational programming, protecting wildlife, and preserving the natural beauty of the Greenburgh Nature Center,” said Tracey Kurzweil, president of the Board of Directors of Nunataks Ltd. “We are deeply grateful to the Town of Greenburgh and our supporters for recognizing the importance of environmental education and conservation.”

The Greenburgh Nature Center has not just a haven for wildlife, but also a valuable community resource. The Nature Center’s educational programs help foster environmental stewardship with hands-on experiences.

“This is a place where families can gather, students can learn, and individuals can recharge in nature,” said Alix Dunn, executive director. “As we look to the future, we are committed to ensuring that the Nature Center remains an accessible and enriching resource for all.”

“The members of the Greenburgh Town Board are thrilled to renew our valuable partnership with Nunataks Ltd.,” stated Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner. “The new contract will enable the Nature Center, a wonderful, inviting oasis in the heart of Greenburgh, to make unparalleled contributions to our entire community.”

With the contract secured, Nunataks Ltd. is gearing up for a celebration of the Nature Center’s 50th anniversary in 2025. Plans are already underway to expand programming for all age groups and make significant upgrades to the grounds and exhibits, further enhancing the visitor experience and the Nature Center’s environmental impact.

“A Nature Center is more than a destination. It’s a living classroom, a sanctuary for wildlife, and a hub for community connection,” Dunn said. “This long-term agreement allows us to dream bigger and do more for our community.”