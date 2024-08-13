Greenburgh Nature Center Puts Pressure on Town for Contract

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Greenburgh Nature Center will be celebrating its 50th anniversary next year, but supporters of the non-profit educational organization maintain its future is uncertain.

The Nature Center, which attracts more than 90,000 visitors annually to its 33-acre preserve, has been seeking a renewal of a 25-yea

r contract with the Town of Greenburgh, which owns the land and facilities.

Although the existing contract doesn’t expire until Dec. 31, 2026, Nature Center officials are perplexed why the Town Board has been reluctant to extend the lease despite repeated attempts for about the last 18 months.

“It’s exasperating,” said Cathy Ludden, a member of the Board of Directors of the Nature Center for 11 years. “There’s no negotiations. Just silence on their part. This Town Board, they hesitate to take a stand.”

According to Ludden, the failure of the Town Board to act has handcuffed the Nature Center’s ability to seek vital grants, plan projects, reach out to donors and hire and retain employees.

“We apply for grants that go for three years,” Ludden explained. “Big projects are on hold because donors have no desire to build anything if we’re not going to be there.”

The Nature Center operates with a budget of approximately $1.4 million. The town contributes $337,000 a year under the contract.

The two sides last met in early June where the Nature Center offered to allow the town to sign the contract without any financial contribution in the event the Village of Edgemont succeeds in its efforts to try to incorporate, which would result in a substantial loss of revenue to Greenburgh.

“We hashed it all out. They told us they would come back to us with a (proposal) that we would be happy with. That was nine weeks ago,” Ludden said.

Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner, who did not respond to an email from Examiner Media seeking comment, stated on Facebook last week he had received many emails and phone calls from residents worried about the long-term future of the Nature Center.

“I would like to reassure you that there is no possibility that the Nature Center will close, or that its property will be used for other purposes. The property is parkland and can never be developed,” Feiner stated.

“We are dealing with a 25-year contract and have a responsibility to do our due diligence regarding the terms and financial obligations. Over a year ago the members of the Town Board offered to extend the lease to the Greenburgh Nature Center for 25 years –enabling the center to continue to use the land,” Feiner continued. “The Nature Center is a great asset to our community. I’m optimistic that we will work things out with the Board of the Nature Center.”

Feiner stated the Town Board is drafting a counteroffer that will be forwarded to the Nature Center’s Board of Directors after the Town Board’s Aug. 13 work session.

In the meantime, the Nature Center is reaching out to the public for support with a petition that exceeded more than 2,000 signatures in 24 hours.

“Members of the Town Board always say they love and support the Nature Center. Now, it is the time to show it,” the Nature Center stated in its appeal.