Greenburgh Mourns Loss of Well-Known Fashion Icon

The Town of Greenburgh is mourning the loss of an internationally respected fashion icon who was a familiar face in the community.

Andre Leon Talley, who resided in the Worthington section of Greenburgh, died Jan. 18 at White Plains Hospital from complications of a heart attack and COVID-19. He was 73.

Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner said Talley ate most of his meals at City Limits Diner in White Plains where he often sat at the bar and conversed with other patrons.

“Andre Leon Talley will be missed. We are grateful that he was part of our community,” Feiner stated.

Talley was born in Washington D.C. He was the first Black creative director at Vogue magazine. He worked with Diana Vreeland, Andy Warhol, and Michelle Obama. He was a stylist for President Barack Obama and also styled Melania Trump when she married President Donald Trump in 2005.

During his time at Vogue, Talley often advocated for diversity within the fashion industry. He also was very involved in fighting for more diversity on the runway for more Black models.

In 2020, France awarded him the Chevalier de Fordre des Arts et des Lettres honor for arts and letters. He was also featured in documentaries.

According to his obituary, Talley appeared as himself in the 2008 movie “Sex and the City,” in the video for Mariah Carey’s “Say Somethin’,” and in an episode of “Empire.” A judge on “Americas Next Top Model,” he was known for his unmistakable personal style, featuring voluminous kaftans and capes.

“I scorched the Earth with my talent, and I let my light shine,” Talley reportedly said in a 2020 interview.