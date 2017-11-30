Greenburgh Larceny/Death Under Investigation

According to a report by Greenburgh Police Chief Chris McNerney, yesterday evening at approximately 5:50 p.m., Greenburgh patrol officers responded to a 911 call of a larceny in progress at the BestBuy store at 299 North Central Avenue. As the units were responding and receiving updates on the location of the suspect, officers observed BestBuy employees and store security struggling with an individual on the ground at Webb Field (close to the intersection of Harvard Drive and North Central Avenue). Officers then attempted to gain control of the suspect, they deployed a taser, and after a struggle he was handcuffed. During this time, BestBuy employees alerted officers that the suspect ingested several packets of an unknown substance prior to their struggle. The suspect began to lose consciousness and was immediately treated by Police Officers and EMS personnel on the scene. The suspect went into cardiac arrest while in the ambulance. Officers and Greenburgh EMS personnel continued to perform CPR and advanced life support while on the way to the hospital. Unfortunately the suspect was pronounced deceased at a local hospital at 6:54 p.m.

The deceased is identified as 21 year old Yonkers resident Jonathan Maldonado.

Greenburgh Police requested the assistance of the City of Yonkers Police Department for an independent law enforcement investigation. Also assisting with the investigation is the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

Three officers involved in the arrest were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and have been released. They have been placed on modified duty.