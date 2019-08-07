Greenburgh Board Names Interim Police Chief

An early morning memo sent by Greenburg Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, announced the decision by the Town Board to name Captain Brian J. Ryan as the Greenburgh Interim Police Chief, replacing retiring Police Chief Chris McNerney. Captain Ryan’s interim appointment will become effective August 26. A permanent Police Chief will be appointed next year after the administration of a civil service promotional exam.

Captain Ryan is a 30-year veteran of the Police Department and has an outstanding record of experience and achievement. Captain Ryan has worked in every division of the department, and has excelled in every one. Captain Ryan’s most recent assignment was the Commanding Officer of the Detective Division, according to Feiner.

“The Town Board would like to thank the Greenburgh Police Community Advisory Commission for participating with the selection process, as well as the other outstanding Police Captains that were interviewed for the assignment. This was a difficult decision because the other two Captains are also highly accomplished and qualified. Captain Ryan will be formally introduced at the August 28th Town Board meeting. We wish Chief-designee Ryan great success and look forward to working with him to make a great Police department even better,” Feiner said.

McNerney will pursue an opportunity with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office as their Chief Criminal Investigator.