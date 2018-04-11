Greenburgh Approves Honey Beekeeping Law

The Greenburgh Town Board has changed its zoning ordinance to allow beekeeping in the One-Family Residence District on properties of at least 10,000 sq. ft.

Registration for beekeeping must be made through the Dept. of Community Development and Conservation.

The law states that apiaries (a hive or hive-like structure having removable frames specifically designed for housing a bee colony) shall be located at least 20 feet from any property line, excluding the front property line. No apiaries are permitted in the front yard.

The apiary’s entrance must face away from the property line closest to the beehive and must be situated to avoid unreasonable interference with pedestrian traffic. In instances where an abutting or adjacent resident provides medical documentation of a serious allergy to bee stings, to the satisfaction of the town attorney, the apiary shall be located at least 250 feet from any property line.

The prospective beekeeper shall have, or cause to have, a physical barrier such as a fence or hedgerow along an appropriate portion or entirety of the nearest property line of the apiary.

Applicants must notify abutting or adjacent property owners/current resident, by U.S. Mail, both by first class and by certified return receipt, at least one month prior to the registration process with the Department of Community Development and Conservation, notifying them of their intent to register and maintain an apiary or apiaries.

On lots 10,000 sq. ft. to 40,000 sq. ft. no more than two apiaries are permitted. On lots greater than 40,000 sq. ft. no more than four apiaries are permitted.

Commercial signage associated with any apiary is prohibited.

Evidence of completed educational/training programs by the prospective beekeeper must be provided in connection with the applicable registration form.

Annual registration is required.