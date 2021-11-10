Green Chimneys in Brewster Welcomes Third Camel

On October 18th, Green Chimneys in Brewster welcomed the newest resident of its Farm & Wildlife Center: Bunni!

Hailing from Texas, Bunni is a nine-year-old male Arabian camel, also known as a dromedary – the breed characterized by one hump – and his name (pronounced boo-knee) is Arabic for “brown.” Bunni joins Bactrian camels Sage and Phoenix, who have been at Green Chimneys since 2012. The pair had been cautiously curious, but the three camels have quickly become accustomed to each other.

Bunni was accompanied by Doug Baum, who is recognized as one of the top camel trainers in the United States. He is proprietor of Texas Camel Corps, a camel trekking business that provides guided tours and offers educational camel demonstrations for museums, schools and community groups. The Green Chimneys farm has had a long-time connection with Baum, benefitting from his expertise for over a decade. Doug’s heartfelt concern for the welfare of his animals is what ultimately brought Bunni to Green Chimneys.

As a therapeutic school and residential treatment center for children with special needs, Green Chimneys’ education and clinical programs focus on teaching youth to cope with complex emotional and learning challenges. Through a unique nature-based approach, students become regularly involved in farm activities, including animal care. Making connections with the natural world, experiencing empathy, and taking pride in caring for another living being integrate into a student’s learning experience and contribute to their growth, both in the classroom and in their lives.

Having some special needs of his own, Bunni is a perfect addition to Green Chimneys. He has a genetic condition known as sunken fetlocks, which means his ankle joints are hyperextended, preventing him from being ridden or performing other weight-bearing activities. Baum noticed that Bunni was having increasing difficulty within his herd. It was determined that moving Bunni to a smaller herd where he’d have extra attention and care from humans, would suit him well. It’s a most relatable story for the children who attend Green Chimneys, many of whom have experienced difficulty fitting in or feeling safe and supported. And, of course, living with a significant challenge.

Green Chimneys Equine Program Manager Samantha Arevalo is excited to welcome Bunni to campus. “Bringing a third camel to our program opens the door to new experiences for our students,” she explains. “Camels have diverse personalities and behave in unique ways that make them perfect teachers for our students. Although large in size, they are relatively calm and gentle, and provide a wonderful opportunity for students to observe and interact with them directly.” Despite his physical challenges, there are many activities that Bunni will be able to participate in, and will involve students in teaching him what he can do.

“I struggled with the concept that there might be a better home than mine,” Baum shared following his arrival at Green Chimneys. “But Bunni will now participate in lessons – both learning AND teaching – about touch, trust, boundaries, and emotional development. We should all be so fortunate.”