Green Chimneys Challenges Regional Runners to ‘Conquer the Forest’

This November, Green Chimneys will throw open its doors – or rather, its trails – for the first-ever “Conquer the Forest” Trail Run.” Green Chimneys’ Clearpool Campus in Carmel, NY recently opened its hiking trails for public access and is now calling all runners to join in a challenging run over 5 miles of the property’s 350 acres of natural woodlands, wetlands and scenic landscapes. “Conquer the Forest” on Saturday, November 18 is a day for all ages and skill levels and includes:

5-mile Trail Run across diverse terrain

1-mile “Fun Run” for kids and families

Music, food, and activities for young and old alike!

Participants will start by running through Green Chimneys’ Clearpool campus and quickly merge onto spectacular trails that meander through a remarkable forest landscape. The 5-mile course has just about every type of terrain anyone could want in a race: long gradual slopes, lakeside trails, undulating hilltops, remote meadows, technical rocky trails, and open fields. Those up for the challenge can find event details and register at http://www.greenchimneys.org/trailrun. ‘

Conquer the Forest is a fundraising event; all proceeds go to Green Chimneys’ innovative education and animal-assisted therapy programs for children with special needs, and the care of the animals that support these important services. This event is also made possible with the support of sponsors Ace Endico, PepsiCo and Westchester Road Runner.

The Green Chimneys Clearpool Campus is a premier outdoor education center and recreation facility for nature-based education and discovery, with an array of programs including environmental study, adventure learning, seasonal activities, overnight excursions, and summer camp. It also serves as part of Green Chimneys School offering therapeutic education for 40 middle school students with special needs. The protected woodlands include more than five miles of forest trails, a natural lake, marsh, wetland, and extensive stream system, providing multiple habitats for a diverse population of plants, birds, and animals. These countless ecological resources and extensive wildlife make Clearpool a dynamic wilderness education classroom, retreat and conservation site for all ages. The Clearpool trail system consists of more than five miles of mapped trails, open to the public Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The property was originally founded in 1901 as a summer camp for disadvantaged inner-city children. After more than 100 years, it remains one of the finest outdoor facilities in the same pristine surroundings that existed a century ago. In October 2011, Clearpool became the site of the fourth New York State Model Forest established in the New York City Watershed region, setting aside 264 acres of privately-owned forestland to support environmental education in a demonstration forest setting and forest stewardship within Putnam County. Learn more at http://clearpool.greenchimneys.org

About Green Chimneys

Green Chimneys is a multi-faceted nonprofit organization helping young people to maximize their full potential by providing residential, educational, clinical and recreational services, in a safe and supportive environment that nurtures connections with their families, the community, animals and nature. Founded in 1947 and headquartered on a farm and wildlife center in Brewster, NY, Green Chimneys is recognized as a worldwide leader in animal-assisted therapy and educational activities for children with special needs. Services include an accredited special education school on two campuses, residential treatment center, animal-assisted and nature-based therapeutic programs, public education and recreation programs, and community based support for underserved youth and families. www.greenchimneys.org.