Grateful for the Return of the Mt Kisco Movie Theatre

The Mt Kisco Movie Theatre is such a gift to our village. I awaited its reopening with anticipation and have not been disappointed. The movies are first run, the theater has been beautifully refurbished and the seats are fresh and comfortable. Ticket prices are great.

Please let’s support this business so we can continue to enjoy all it has to offer. Our local landmark is no longer dark!

With immense gratitude,
Andrea Eisenberg
Mount Kisco

