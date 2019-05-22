Grasso, Messner Win Chappaqua Board Seats; Budget, Propositions Pass

By Lindsay Emery

The Chappaqua School District’s $126 million budget and two propositions were overwhelmingly approved Tuesday night and newcomer Hilary Grasso and incumbent Warren Messner won Board of Education seats as longtime Trustee Jeffrey Mester was ousted.

The budget, which will raise Chappaqua’s tax levy by .94 percent, passed 1,067-202.

Propositions to upgrade security and renovate the Robert E. Bell Middle School cafeteria also passed by a large margin. The first proposition, which will improve security at the entrances to the district’s three elementary schools and two middle schools, was approved 1,057-210 while the Bell Middle School cafeteria proposal passed 1,092-173.

Assistant Superintendent for Business John Chow expressed his enthusiasm at the lopsided totals.

“Because they are very important capital projects,” Chow said. “One is for safety and one is for the food service at our oldest school.”

Grasso, one of three challengers to enter the Board of Education race for two seats, was the top vote-getter, finishing with 662 votes, and Messner was re-elected to a third term collecting 540 votes.

Mester, in a bid for his fifth term on the board, fell short with 458 votes. He was followed by Cailee Hwang (338) and Leah Heiss (282).

Grasso and Messner did not attend the announcement of the results Tuesday night at the Horace Greeley High School gymnasium, but Messner sent a prepared statement to Trustee Victoria Tipp.

“Warren couldn’t be here this evening, but he thanks the voters for re-electing him, he looks forward to continuing to improve the educational programs for the children of the district and representing voters of the community,” Tipp said.

Chow said that he was excited for the upcoming year and looks forward to what it has in store.

“We’re really very happy with the support from the community. We will continue to fulfill our responsibilities and do a good job to educate our children,” he said.

The library budget was also approved, 1,092-178.