Gov. Cuomo Adds Three States To Travel, Quarantine List

Travelers from three additional states will now be required to quarantine for two weeks upon entering New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that three states — Ohio, Michigan and Virginia — have been added to New York State’s COVID-19 travel advisory list. No areas or territories have been removed from the advisory, according to Cuomo.

“As we go into the fall, and the numbers nationwide are going up, we must work to keep our numbers down,” Cuomo said. ‘That’s going to take every New Yorker wearing their masks, socially distancing and being New York Tough to maintain our progress.”

The list, which now includes 38 states, Guam and Puerto Rico, requires individuals traveling to New York from areas with significant community spread of COVID-19 to quarantine for 14 days.

An area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average will be considered a hazard to New York. Some of those states include South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Delaware, Alabama, Illinois and Tennessee.

The quarantine order has been in effect since June 25, with rules regulations also being enforced by New Jersey and Connecticut.

As of Tuesday, hospitalizations in New York climbed to 923, up from 410 on Oct. 5 when the infection rate was .85%. The infection rate is now 1.4%, with 99,070 tests reported on Monday and 1,393 positive results.

The state also reported 11 new deaths on Monday.

“Our numbers overall continue to remain steady, despite the micro-clusters that have popped up in certain pockets of the state,” Cuomo said. “Our strategy is to continue to identify these clusters if and when they pop up, get even more refined in our targeting and attack them as need.”