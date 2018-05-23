GOP Nominates Three Incumbent County Legislators

Three Putnam County lawmakers were nominated by the county GOP committee last Thursday as the county Legislature looks to remain all-Republican for another year.

Current Legislators Joe Castellano, Ginny Nacerino and Barbara Scuccimarra were all unanimously endorsed by GOP committee members during the annual Republican convention at the Italian- American Club in Mahopac. Castellano is running in District 7, Nacerino in District 4, and Scuccimarra in District 1. All three lawmakers are seeking third terms.

Scuccimarra faces the toughest test in a Democratic-leaning district where it appears she’ll even have a Republican opponent. During the convention, Scuccimarra said she was really honored to get the nod from the Republican Party.

“I’m proud to be a legislator in Putnam County,” Scuccimarra, a Garrison resident, said. “We have a vision of Putnam and I’ll work very hard to preserve that vision.”

Putnam Valley resident Patty Villanova recently announced she’s going to challenge Scuccimarra. In an interview, Villanova said she would either force a GOP primary in September or create a new ballot line for the general election.