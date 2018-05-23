GOP Nominates Three Incumbent County Legislators

Three Putnam County lawmakers were nominated by the county GOP committee last Thursday as the county Legislature looks to remain all-Republican for another year.
Current Legislators Joe Castellano, Ginny Nacerino and Barbara Scuccimarra were all unanimously endorsed by GOP committee members during the annual Republican convention at the Italian- American Club in Mahopac. Castellano is running in District 7, Nacerino in District 4, and Scuccimarra in District 1. All three lawmakers are seeking third terms.
Scuccimarra faces the toughest test in a Democratic-leaning district where it appears she’ll even have a Republican opponent. During the convention, Scuccimarra said she was really honored to get the nod from the Republican Party.
“I’m proud to be a legislator in Putnam County,” Scuccimarra, a Garrison resident, said. “We have a vision of Putnam and I’ll work very hard to preserve that vision.”
Putnam Valley resident Patty Villanova recently announced she’s going to challenge Scuccimarra. In an interview, Villanova said she would either force a GOP primary in September or create a new ballot line for the general election.
Villanova lives in the slice of Putnam Valley that’s included in District 1 and also owns a shop in Cold Spring.
Calling Putnam County government “broken,” Villanova, in a press release, slammed Scuccimarra as ineffective. She said it would be a “disaster” if Scuccimarra were reelected.
“When she does bother to show up at meetings, she is clueless about issues, refuses to take questions from her constituents and tries to put a happy face on her many failures,” Villanova, never one to mince words, stated. She slammed the way the county spends money.
Villanova said she would advocate for economic development support for downtown Cold Spring and Oregon Corners in Putnam Valley, create a “real” county tourism agency that will promote Cold Spring, and push for more financial support for local infrastructure.
Villanova did not appear in front of the committee.
Castellano said he “truly appreciates” the GOP’s support and looks forward to serving on the lawmaking body another three years. Nacerino thanked the Patterson GOP committee for its “unwavering support” as she seeks another term.
“Together with the administration, we have moved forward with the initiatives that have changed the culture of Putnam in a positive and productive way,” Nacerino said.
The county Democratic Party has not revealed their candidates for the legislature yet. It’s expected that the Democrats will bring in candidates for District 1 and District 7, but there might not be a candidate for District 4.
Republican county Clerk Michael Bartolotti was also nominated for his current position. He said it’s been an honor and humbling experience serving as clerk. No Democrat has come forward to challenge him yet.
“I hope to do you all proud,” Bartolotti said, “I hope I’m doing everybody proud.”