GOP-Endorsed Town Justice Candidates Win Somers Primaries

Two Somers town justice candidates endorsed by the town’s Republican Party defeated their challenger and received the nominations of the Republican, Conservative and Independence Parties on June 25.

According to unofficial results from the Westchester County Board of Elections, Town Justices Michael McDermott and Denis Timone defeated Donna Pascucci, who was making her first run for public office.

In the Republican primary, McDermott received 825 votes (45 percent), Timone received 695 votes (38 percent) and Pascucci received 324 votes (18 percent).

\In the Conservative primary, McDermott received 35 votes (43 percent), Timone received 24 votes (30 percent) and Pascucci received 22 votes (27 percent).

In the Independence Party primary, McDermott received 48 votes (52 percent), Timone received 29 votes (31 percent) and Pascucci received 16 votes (17 percent).

No Democrats are challenging the GOP town justices.