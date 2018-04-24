GOP Challenger Comes Forward to Battle Odell

A Republican primary seems likely for the office of Putnam County Executive after a GOP challenger came forward to take on incumbent MaryEllen Odell last week.

Kent Councilman Paul Denbaum officially announced his run for county executive last Thursday as he begins an uphill battle against Odell, who is seeking her final full term in office. Denbaum, running on a message of limited government and lower taxes, said he believes he can do a better job moving the county into the future.

Denbaum said he’s running for the top post in the county because he sees a lack of leadership at the county level and diminished opportunities for young families to live in the high tax region. He touted that on the Kent town board, he’s never voted to raise taxes with each year resulting in a no-increase budget.