GoFundMe Set Up to Help Brewster Man Battling Leukemia

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist a Brewster man with medical costs associated with his battle with leukemia.

More than $38,000 has already been pledged for Rob Vrabel, who was diagnosed in June with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia) after some lesions were discovered on his ribs and spinal column.

Extensive chemotherapy, a blood transfusion and a possible bone marrow transplant have severely compromised his immune system and left him unable to work.

It is the second time Vrabel has battled cancer. Five years ago, he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, but since it was caught early, chemotherapy and immunotherapy were successful in putting the disease in remission.

Vrabel stated a doctor he met in October believes his diseases were likely the result of something he came in contact with during his time in the military.

“I cannot articulate why, exactly, but hearing this from a medical professional affected me deeply and very profoundly,” he stated. “That is my sob story. Unfortunately, that’s where I am, for all intents and purposes, staring down the barrel of a loaded gun. If I’m being honest, if it weren’t for my teenage daughter and son, I would forego more treatment and let nature run its course.”

A few weeks ago, friends gathered at a venue to lend support to Vrabel.

“It was a beautiful gesture and the nicest thing that anyone has ever done for me, and I will never forget it,” he stated.

Anyone interested in donating to Vrabel’s cause can visit GoFundMe.

“If you can help, please do. If you’re comfortable sharing with others, please do. I’d love nothing more than to promise that I will pay back every dime to each of you one day, but I honestly don’t know what the future holds,” Vrabel posted. “Right now, I’m simply trying to get through each day. However, if I make it to the other side of this and get back on my feet again, I certainly will. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Please visit the donation: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rob-has-canceragain