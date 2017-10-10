Gloves Off in Battle for Putnam Sheriff ’s Office

By Anna Young and David Propper

With Election Day less than a month away, the rhetoric in the race for Putnam County sheriff has been ratcheted up as Democrat Robert Langley tries to knock off incumbent Republican Don Smith.

Langley held a press conference Thursday morning taking aim at Sheriff Smith’s actions toward former district attorney Adam Levy. Surrounded by supporters outside the county Sheriff’s Department, the Democratic candidate said that the sheriff’s office is broken under Smith’s leadership asserting that the longtime sheriff should resign immediately. Smith has served as sheriff since 2002.

“This year, Smith gave a written confession of the lies he told about the district attorney,” Langley said. “Because of Smith’s lies, the citizens of Putnam County were forced to pay a civil lawsuit settlement of $125,000. We paid for Smith’s lies. And we will pay millions more in another lawsuit because Smith lied.”