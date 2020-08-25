After a prolonged illness, Glenn Fine of Yorktown, died Aug. 20. He was 50.

Fine was born in New Rochelle to James and Susan Fine on Aug. 4, 1970. He earned his doctor of chiropractic degree from Life College in Atlanta.

He is survived by his mother, Susan; brother Brad (Pamela); sisters Melissa (Patrick) and Staci; as well as five nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, James Fine.

Family and friends will honor the life of Glenn on Saturday, Aug. 29 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Yorktown Funeral Home.