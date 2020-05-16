Gladys Mistretta

Gladys M. Mistretta, a longtime Mahopac resident, passed away peacefully on Apr. 28. She was 78.

Mistretta was born in Brooklyn on Jan. 11, 1942, the daughter of John and Olga (Stiegelmayer) Richard, and sister to John and Robert Richard.

She enjoyed her work in hospitality and served thousands of customers. She enjoyed dancing, cooking, gardening, helping and caring for animals, spending time near the ocean and bay and time with her family.

Mistretta is survived by her daughters, Gigi Zimmermann and Elizabeth Honigsberg; her son, Richard Mistretta; brother Robert Richard and his wife, Gloria; sister-in-law Rosemarie; son-in-law Rolf Zimmerman; daughter-in-law Joan Mistretta; eight grandchildren, Derek, Dylan, Mark, Thomas, Talia, Brianna, Gaetano and Joseph; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, John Richard.