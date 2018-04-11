Girls LAX Notebook

Putnam Valley Notches 1st Win over Lakeland/Panas

By Tony Pinciaro

Once the 2017 season concluded, the PUTNAM VALLEY girls’ lacrosse team was eagerly looking forward to 2018.

The Tigers had every right to be anxious because they played for the Section 1 Class D title in 2017. Despite the final result against Bronxville, Emma Rippon was well aware that the future was encouraging.

“Even though we lost, everyone was really happy with the way the season went,” said Rippon, a four-year varsity starter. “We just wanted to get this season going. It was what we were all thinking about. We were looking forward to it because we feel we’ve gotten better and we’re hoping to have a great season again.”

Putnam Valley has sprung from the gate with three consecutive wins after an opening-game upset loss. The Tigers improved to 3-1 with an 11-10 victory over Lakeland/Panas and a 17-5 shellacking of Wappingers. Putnam Valley began its run beating Brewster, and the win over Lakeland/Panas, a perennial Class A power in the past, was the first time PV has done so in history.

Rippon, who will attend Iona in September and play lacrosse, said the team came into preseason ahead of schedule.

“We were able to pick up where we were ended last season,” Rippon said. “We were able to get into working on more plays and focusing on other teams and how they play. It was a big advantage.”

One thing Putnam Valley looks forward to is a challenging schedule. The Tigers have scheduled Class A and Class B schools in an attempt to help them raise their level of play. It’s a challenge the girls welcome.

“Playing the big schools has prepared us for sectionals,” Rippon said. “Even though we have a tougher schedule this year, we look forward to the games against the big schools and it makes us work even harder for these games.”

Following the season-opening loss to Byram Hills, Putnam Valley addressed it in practice and came out with a victory over Brewster.

“We were shocked by Byram Hills,” said Rippon, who registered her 100th varsity goal last week. “Something just didn’t click with us. We all just clicked when we played Brewster. We were working together and playing together. It was a really good feeling and we were all so excited.

Even though Putnam Valley has won three in a row, Rippon said the team is ready for the next challenging stretch, which includes North Salem and Bronxville.

Jackie Phillips and Rippon each had a hat trick in the victory over Lakeland/Panas. Maddie Deegan collected two goals and Meredith Conlin and Kaitlin Cohen each had a goal.

“It was a great defensive effort by all,” Putnam Valley Coach Courtney Hyndman said. “Morgan Winogradoff made a huge play with 40 seconds remaining. She forced a turnover and gained possession to help solidify the win. Sisters, Kaitlin and Lindsey Cohen, set the pace on attack and when defending, on the clear, as well.”

Phillips rang up four goals and three assists against Wappingers. Lindsay Cohen and Rippon had three goals apiece and Deegan added a goal and three assists.

LAKELAND/PANAS improved to 4-1 on the season with a pair of wins – 18-5 over Ossining and 7-6 over Mahopac – around an 11-10 setback to a flourishing Putnam Valley.

Jenna McCrudden, Emily Kness and Kelsey McCrudden each had four goals as Lakeland/Panas scored a season-high 18 goals. Jenna McCrudden also collected five assists and Kness handed out three assists. Raquel Nieves chipped in two goals while Keirra Etter, Megan Mucci, Katelyn Cerrato and Kristen Kelly each had one.

Kness and Ettere each had two goals and two assists against Putnam Valley and the McCrudden sisters each had two goals. Cara O’Shea and Mucci also scored.

Lakeland/Panas rebounded from the loss with the one-goal victory over Mahopac as the trio of Kness, Mucci and Nieves each had two goals and Miranda Lopes handled seven shots.

BREWSTER had one game during spring break, a 17-6 victory over Pleasantville as Lauren Craft scored four goals and added two assists. Meagan Beal and Haile Ratajack each contributed a hat trick.

“We played well the first half,” Brewster Coach Sara DiDio said. “I felt our team moved the ball well and worked as a team. Our attack kept their heads up and found open players to score. Our defense was loud and working as a unit.

“In the second half, Pleasantville came back fighting. They controlled most of the second half and did not let up for a second. They weren’t afraid to drive and kept our defense on their toes.”

Dani Regan chipped in two goals and three assists and Marina Souza, Maggie DePaoli, Gillian Cunningham and Jane Scinta all had a goal apiece. Danielle Heintz stopped nine shots.

Brewster has a busy week with Harrison, Putnam-County rival, Mahopac, and Fox Lane on the schedule.

OSSINING bounced back from its loss to Lakeland/Panas with a 13-11 triumph over Our Lady of Lourdes. Ossining then handed Croton a 10-6 loss.

Pride sniper Kacie Scarduzio scored a game-high six goals and Julia Iorio added three goals. Goalie Kylie Taxiera stopped eight shots, including a shot on a free possession with 1:50 remaining to seal the win, according to Ossining Coach Patrick Wheeler.

“It was great to start our season with two wins in the first week after only winning three games last year,” Wheeler said. “We have been working all preseason on getting better defensively and the girls have really responded. We rely a lot on our two seniors, Kelsey Quain and Kailee Ingegneri, on the back end to calm things down and make sure we are communicating. I credit the newest member of our staff, Stefanie Rodriguez, who has done a great job teaching the girls where to be and how to play with more of a team concept.”

Brooke Weeks finished with two goals and an assist against Lourdes. Ashley Edmonds added a goal and an assist and Lily Barossi scored her first varsity goal.

“Brooke and Julia, both sophomores, along with Kacie, a freshman, are becoming more confident on the offensive end and are starting to see the field,” Wheeler said. “And I can’t say enough about the play of Kylee in goal. She’s replacing a four-year starter in Molly Haag. Kylee’s been phenomenal stopping the ball and leading into transition opportunities.”

MAHOPAC opened its week with a second-half surge to overcome Fox Lane, 11-9, then dropped a 7-6 decision to Lakeland/Panas.

Caroline Raymond led the way against Fox Lane with four goals and three assists. Sophia DeFrancesco netted three goals, Gigi Genovese scored twice and Christina Lopreato and Ally Conlin each had a goal.

Mahopac Coach Jim Lieto pointed out his team trailed, 5-2 in the first half. In the second half, DeFrancesco, Raymond, Lopreato and Genovese scored four consecutive goals, giving Mahopac the lead for good at 8-6.

“Our defense, led by Siobhan Hynes and goalie Jordan Barbagallo, really closed the door on Fox Lane, allowing only one goal in the first 10 minutes of the second half,” Lieto said. “Fox Lane scored with two minutes to go to get within 11-9, but Barbagallo made multiple key saves and our offense was able to run out the clock for the victory. Fox Lane is a fantastic team and I admire our team’s ability to stay positive, lift each other up, and come away victorious.”

Mahopac and Lakeland/Panas were even at 4-4 after one half before the Rebels outscored the Indians, 3-2, in the second half.

Conlin had two goals and Raymond added one goal and one assist. Natalie Scanlon, Lindsay Neilis and DeFrancesco each had a goal.

“It’s tough to lose a close one, at home, like this,” Lieto said. “We felt like we did a lot of things well, but we just couldn’t finish off a couple of scoring opportunities. Credit to both defenses and goalies for such a strong game on both sides.”

Ellen O’Callaghan had three goals in a 13-6 loss to Cold Spring Harbor.

Girls’ lax coaches are encouraged to send results Tony Pinciaro at tfinch23@optonline.net for inclusion in our Girls’ Lax Notebook.