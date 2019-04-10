Girls Lax Notebook

By Tony Pinciaro & Ray Gallagher

CARMEL began determined preparation for the 2019 season intent on continuing its annual progression.

Following a 9-8 record in 2018, the Rams were focused on improving and the one area they focused on was conditioning.

“The girls started conditioning in January,” Carmel Coach Kerry Hackert said. “We felt that last year we lost a few games because our stamina was lacking. This year our vets are in, doing awesome and the newbies are stepping up.”

Carmel swept the week – 16-12 over North Salem, a 12-10 verdict over PUTNAM VALLEY and a 15-11 conquest of White Plains, improving to 5-2 this season.

“I’m very proud of my team especially because we started down two starters this week,” Hackert said. “Beating North Salem was great because it hasn’t happened in years.”

Taylor Roth led the Rams with four goals against North Salem. Maryrose Murphy added three goals and Alexandra DeFilippo and Katie Taranto each had two goals and two assists. Margaret Flocco and Grace Duke added two goals apiece.

Hackert noted that her team had never beaten Putnam Valley.

“The start has greatly improved our confidence, since our last two games we played without four starters,” Hackert said. “The girls are working hard, but most importantly, having fun.”

Taranto and Roth led Carmel with three goals apiece against Putnam Valley. Kylie Rosenquest and Flocco chipped in two goals apiece, Duke added two assists and goalie Catarina Babnik made 12 saves.

Jacklyn Phillips had a game-high six goals for Putnam Valley and Kaitlin and Lindsey coach each had two goals. Kimberly Hyndman collected 16 saves.

HEN HUD registered a huge win for the program with a 10-9 overtime triumph of perennial Section 1 Class A power, Suffern.

The Sailors showed that they filed the victory over Suffern away and were focused in their next game as they doubled up Somers, 16-8. YORKTOWN did spoil a perfect week for Hen Hud with a one-goal victory.

Kira Varada finished with six goals and Fiona McGovern netted four goals against Suffern.

“It was a gut check for us and taught us that we can win close games and play with the best teams in the section,” Hen Hud coach Rob Molfetta said. “The girls also showed no let down as we beat Somers.

“We also lost to Yorktown by one so the potential is there, we just have to keep improving and playing with intensity. We have another test on Tuesday against Pelham.”

Varada had a career-high eight goals and won 11 draw controls against Somers. McGovern added four goals and Heather Riefenhaser contributed two goals.

MAHOPAC sandwiched wins over SOMERS, 8-7, and Mamaroneck, 5-4 in overtime, around a loss to Yorktown.

In a highly anticipated showdown between Class A hopeful Mahopac and Class B powerhouse Yorktown, it was all Huskers after the game’s first 10 minutes. Yorktown junior Kelsey McDonnell, the Virginia Commonwealth-commit, scored Yorktown first two goals of the game and notched six on the night.

Jesse Barer notched a hat trick for the Huskers while Sophia Spallone and Lindsay Boyle added two each and Maddy Marr added one for Yorktown. Alexa Borges also had two choice assists and Boyle added one.

With defenders Jenna McPherson and Noelle Cegielski limiting Mahopac’s looks, Yorktown keeper Sophia Altimari had eight saves to stabilize the back end.

“The team has been working hard both on and off the field and before the season even started,” Yorktown Coach Lauren McCauley said. “Graduating 10 seniors this past season there are a lot of holes to fill, but these girls are up for the challenge. We might be a young team this year, but we have a lot of heart and determination to be successful.”

Colleen MacNeil had two goals for the Indians while Sophia Defrancesso and Avery Przymylski scored once.

Mahopac rallied from a 3-0 halftime deficit to force an extra session, on a late Ava Jennings’ goal, against Mamaroneck. Nicole Panny added the punctuation mark with the winning goal.

“Fittingly, the Mahopac defense made a huge stop to start the overtime period,” Mahopac Coach Jim Lieto said. “Zina McInerney raced up the field and drew a yellow card to get the ball into the hands of the Mahopac offense. Colleen MacNeil drew a defender, made a pass to Nicole Panny who was racing around the goal and Panny buried the shot for the victory. It was just an amazing game all-around. We preach team, constantly, and this is a huge team win. Our seniors were keeping us in the game all day and making sure everyone stayed focused and never gave up. Then on that foundation, a freshmen breaks the scoring drought, a sophomore scores, a freshmen ties it up, and a freshmen wins it. The foundation for this win has been set all season by our captains and all our seniors, just a tremendous performance.”

Gigi Genovese, Katie McDonough and Przymyslki also had goals. McInerney and MacNeil had assists. Jordan Barbagallo handled 12 Mamaroneck shots.

Mahopac held a three-goal halftime lead, 7-4, on Somers, before the Tuskers threw a scare into the Indians in the second half.

“The second half was a low-scoring affair, highlighted by the play of the Mahopac defense, led by captain and goalie, Jordan Barbagallo,” said Lieto of the Somers’ game. “Barbagallo was simply lights out, making key stop after key stop late in the half.

“Somers would go on a three goal run to make it 8-7, but Jordan and the Mahopac defense would let them go no further. Katrina Klammer drew an incredibly important charge to stop a Somers fast break. Barbagallo had two huge saves late, and Christina Lopreato and Gigi Genovese combined for a turnover late to get the ball into the Mahopac offenses hands to run out the last forty-five seconds.”

MacNeil finished with a hat trick against Somers. Lindsay Neilis had two goals and three assists and Sophia DeFrancesco scored twice. McDonough registered two assists.

Emma Kittredge and Ella Kittredge each had two goals and an assist for Somers. Megan Dineen added a goal and two assists.

BREWSTER had a tough week, falling to 2018 Section 1 Class C champion, Bronxville, 12-7, and Yorktown, 13-9.

“It was a tough loss against Yorktown,” Brewster Coach Sara DiDio said. “We made too many mistakes and Yorktown was able to capitalize on those mistakes.”

Meagan Beal and Haile Ratajack each had three goals against Yorktown and Maggie DePaoli contributed two goals.

Jesse Barer led Yorktown with four goals, Kelsey McDonnell added three goals and Ellie O’Donnell contributed two goals.

In Brewster’s loss to Bronxville, Beal led the Bears with two goals. Marina Souza had a goal and two assists and DePaoli had one goal and one assist.

LAKELAND/PANAS had one game and it was a tough one as Fox Lane shocked the Rebels, 15-14, in overtime on a Eugenia Kaltsa goal. It was her fifth of the game.

Emily Kness, a recent Con-Ed Scholar-Athlete award winner, paced the Rebels with five goals. Megan Mucci had a hat trick and Jenna McCrudden and Keirra Ettere each had two goals.