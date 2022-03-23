Gillibrand Secures Funds for YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester

By Rick Pezzullo

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited the YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester last week to announce she had secured $640,000 in federal funds for the organization as part of the bipartisan omnibus appropriations agreement for 2022.

Gillibrand, who was joined by Congressman Mondaire Jones and White Plains Mayor Tom Roach, spoke with constituents, students and YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester officials about the expansion of programs such as the Children’s Learning Center and Kids Connection classroom space, as well the financing of new roofing to allow the YWCA gymnastics program to continue to operate.

The funding will also be used for the creation of a new space for the YWCA’s Westchester Center for Racial Equity.

“These are unique and much-needed services for children, women, and families in White Plains and make our community stronger and healthier,” Gillibrand said. “The pandemic has greatly hindered the scholastic, social and physical development our students, and investing in afterschool and educational programs such as Children’s Learning Center and Kids Connection will help them bounce back stronger than ever. I am also proud that we were able to secure funding for the Westchester Center for Racial Equity. Together, we are laying the foundation for our community’s future.”

“From providing childcare, early education, and after-school activities like gymnastics and swimming to serving people with developmental disabilities, the YWCA’s contributions to our communities cannot be overstated,” Jones said. “With the $640,000, the YWCA will be able to expand the Children’s Learning Center and Kids Connection classroom space, create a new space for its Westchester Center for Racial Equity, finance new roofing, and expand its day care and afterschool programming. I’m proud to have secured this vital funding, and I’ll continue fighting for the federal investments our communities need and deserve.”

Roach added, “The YWCA is a vital resource to our city, serving residents of all ages through a myriad of programs. These funds represent an investment in our children and our community and we greatly appreciate the efforts of Senator Gillibrand in obtaining them.”