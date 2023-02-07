Giacomo DiBari

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Giacomo Lorenzo “Jack” DiBari, 84, of Pound Ridge, died peacefully on Friday, Jan. 27 while surrounded by his family. Jack was the loving husband of the late Mary Ann (Saladino) DiBari.

Jack was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on May 1, 1938, a son of the late Leonardo and Anna (DiGena) DiBari. Pop, as he was affectionately known, was the youngest of 11. He worked for as long as he could remember, from sorting buttons for his mother, a seamstress, at the tender age of four, to his first paid job as a shoeshine boy at the age of nine for 10 cents a shine. He changed tires, dug graves and finally, at the age of 17, bought his first truck with his brother and partner, Mike. And so, DiBari’s Red Eagle Express & Stronghold was created. He worked hard to establish the business and support his growing family. Eventually, he moved his family upstate. A longtime resident of Pound Ridge, Jack enjoyed fishing, baseball and later developed a love for golf.

Jack is survived by his six children: Katrina Starr and her husband, Gary; Jacqueline Scott and her husband, Brian; Leonard DiBari and his wife, Darci Malverty; Jennifer Fratta and her husband, Steven; Lisa Coughlin and her husband, Brian; and Lara Tersigni and her husband, Angel. Jack is also survived by 26 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one on the way. Other surviving family members include brother in-law John Saladino, sister in-law Kathryn Martino and countless nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Leonardo and Anna, and his wife, Mary Ann, Jack was predeceased by brothers Pietro (Pete), Francesco (Frank), Angelo (Andy), Nicolas (Nick), Luigi (Lou), Giuseppe (Joe) and Michael (Mike) and sisters Grace Lodato and Jenny, and her namesake Jenny Golino. Jack was also predeceased by a grandson, Nicholas Giacomo Tersigni, who’s memorial card he carried everywhere in his back pocket. Often, on laundry days, he would call to his daughter, “Jacqueline! Don’t forget to take Nicholas out of my pocket!”

Family and friends were received on Friday, Feb. 3 at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Greenwich, Conn. Following the visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Paul Church. After the funeral mass, all were invited to join the DiBari family for a reception and a toast to “Pop.” Interment took place on Saturday, Feb. 4 at St. John Cemetery in Middle Village, Queens.

Contributions in Jack’s memory may be made to The Nicholas Tersigni Memorial Foundation, Inc., 175 Ball Pond Rd., New Fairfield, Conn. 06812 or by visiting http://www.nicholas-foundation.org.

Kane Funeral Home or Ridgefield, Conn. handled arrangements.