Gertrude Lent

Gertrude “Trudy” Marie Lent has gone to heaven and is reunited with the love of her life, Charlie. She was 90.

Lent entered enteral life on June 14 while sleeping peacefully in her home. Her spirit is carried on by her daughter, Donna, son-in-law Stephen (Steve) Lankard and her three grandchildren, Mary, Charlie and Julie who were her greatest gift and brought her the most joy.

Lent was born to James F. and Alice (Carney) Stager on Jan. 25, 1930, in Yonkers. She was the sixth of seven children and she outlived all her siblings: Catherine Newman, James Stager, Margaret Bell, Alice Nevins, William Stager and Mary Hehner.

Trudy was an educated woman. She had an eager interest in being a lifelong learner who never shied away from learning new skills or advances in technology. She was able to acquire and retain information quickly and was known for always finishing the daily crossword puzzle and the word jumble, always staying sharp.

As a child she attended grade school at Saint Joseph’s in Yonkers and graduated from Gorton High School in 1947. She attended and graduated Cochran School of Nursing in 1950. Back then she was taught how to sterilize a syringe in an autoclave and sharpen a needle to remove burrs prior to giving an injection. She saw many changes in healthcare and always learned new advances and stayed on top of her game.

During her career as a nurse, she worked at Peekskill Hospital, Mount Saint Florence home for girls, Chestertown Hospital in Maryland, BOCES and Hudson Valley Hospital until she retired in 1994. Nursing was her calling; she was the ultimate caregiver especially in times of need. She was, as they say, “old school.” When she returned to nursing in the 1980s, she was one of the few wearing her nursing “whites” and the traditional starched white cap with the RN black stripe. She soon realized the dress code had been relaxed but she always wore her whites. Nurses and doctors looked up to her as she was classically trained, and her experience showed. But most importantly she always showed up for work – even in the worst snowstorms, sometimes escorted in Charlie’s green pickup truck or the snowplow truck.

She met Charlie Lent from Peekskill and fell in love. They were married at Saint Joseph’s Church in 1951 on Mar. 17 – St. Patrick’s Day. This was the only day marriages were permitted during the season of Lent in the Catholic Church at the time. They celebrated 50 years of marriage together in 2001.

Trudy and Charlie had fun together. They traveled, laughed, celebrated, volunteered and built a wonderful life together. They even built their own home together – and stayed married. They were the favorite aunt and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Many great memories were made at that little red house with all the kids and Susie, their dog. They longed for a child of their own, and in 1967, they adopted Donna Marie. They soon moved to Yorktown to raise their family.

Trudy put her career on hold and dedicated herself to being a full-time mother. She volunteered at school and as a Girl Scout leader, always willing to lend a hand. She demonstrated how to be a good and generous person, a true role model for her daughter and others.

Her greatest gifts were her grandchildren. She stepped right up to be the best Nana ever. She taught them to be loving, kind and to “be nice.” She loved them unconditionally and always offered advice whether invited or not. She took time to play with them and teach them lessons, ones they would never forget. The fairy box was a source of mystery and excitement for good children who came to visit. The “May I” jar always had goodies, but you had to ask politely to access its treasures. She loved being a Nana and it showed.

Trudy was generous. She gave and gave, if she had it, and she would share her time, love, friendship, money, all of it. Just ask the kids in the neighborhood. They will tell you who gave out the full-size candy bars at Halloween. She just loved seeing their eyes widen as they gazed over the selection of big candy bars.

She had a wonderful sense of humor and quick wit. You always knew where you stood with her and was always very matter-of-fact. Admirable qualities that are genuine. Trudy would want you to share your love, say what you feel, be honest, be kind and be as generous as you can with all that you have and have a drink on me! She always signed off with blowing a kiss and all her notes ended with “Mucho Love.” So, it seems fitting to end this tribute with Mucho Love, Trudy.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Yorktown Community Help, 1974 Commerce St., Yorktown Heights, N.Y. 10598 or the Jack DeVito Foundation, 334 Underhill Ave., Suite 4D, Yorktown Heights N.Y. 10598 or at www.jackdevitofoundation.org.