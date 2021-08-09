On July 23, 2021, Gerald ‘Jerry’ Francis Doebbler left this world at age 89 on the last of his many journeys, this time to paradise with his children at his side.

Jerry was born on June 27,1932 at Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio. In his youth he acquired a passion for chemistry. He attended Brackenridge High School excelling in science and graduating valedictorian of his class in 1949.

Jerry earned his Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctorate degrees from the University of Texas at Austin, studying under renowned chemist Professor Roger J. Williams. He married Dr. Thelma (nee Kustoff) from El Paso, in 1957 and they moved Buffalo, New York where he began working for Union Carbide eventually becoming senior research scientist. The family moved to Poplar St. Yorktown in 1969 where Thelma and Jerry raised seven children including triplet daughters and supported all their children through college. His daughters are graduates of Texas universities.

After retiring from Union Carbide, Jerry returned to the Alamo City to continue his career as a Professor of Chemistry at Incarnate Word College where he taught for a decade. He published numerous important research papers in the field of biochemistry and cryobiology, especially blood preservation. His work can be viewed at https://curt1313.wixsite.com/geralddoebbler.

Jerry kept busy in retirement visiting all his children across the country and around the world. He was an avid photographer documenting his travels. His travels took him to the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France, Palestine, Israel, Egypt, and Switzerland. Jerry was a devoted Catholic of Saint Cecilia’s parish in San Antonio and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Shrub Oak.

Jerry is survived by his former wife Thelma, and his children, Curtis and Flavia, Eric and Kelly, Eulalia (Ralph) and Jonathan, Michael and Anne, Maureen, Brenda (Meyers) and Scott, and Teresa (Larson) and Ric. Also surviving Jerry are grandchildren Jacqueline and Brian Ralph, Savannah and Frankie Meyers, Michael, Jr., and Haley Larson. Jerry was predeceased by his father Frank, his mother Vivian (nee Rilling) and his brother Tommy Ray. Memorial donations can be made to any Alzheimer’s Association.