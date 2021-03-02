George Vargulick, a retired elementary school teacher, died peacefully on Feb. 17 at home with his family by his side. He was 93.

Vargulick was born Dec. 25, 1927, in Fort Pierce, Fla. In the Army in 1945, he served overseas in the Pacific theater as a surgical technician. Later, he graduated from Iona College with a teaching degree and went on to have a fulfilling career as a teacher at Van Cortlandt Elementary School, where he taught for 29 years. He was also assistant scout master for Boy Scout Troop 45. For many years he was an active member of the Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Peekskill, as well as the Van Cortlandtville Historical Society and the Peekskill Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

He was a gregarious, caring and active person, and with his wife, Helen, especially enjoyed square dancing with Tarry Squares, round dancing and clogging with the Tusker Trumpers. By nature, he was also quite the collector of stamps, and also rocks and minerals. Always curious about people, he was aware of the interests others had and liked to pass on newspaper and magazine articles he thought might be of interest to them. He was good company, shared his dry humor generously and was ready with a crisp short joke for every occasion.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Helen, with whom he shared 66 years of marriage and friendship, and their three children, George M., Julie Sanca and Debbie Lind.

A private viewing and graveside service was held on Feb. 24.