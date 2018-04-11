Garden Street School Could Finally Be Sold

The Brewster Board of Education approved a contract last month to sell the Garden Street School for potential residential use.
During the March 27 meeting, the board unanimously approved two resolutions to move forward with plans that would redevelop the vacant parcel that has been closed since 2012.
Kevin Callahan of Covington Commercial Realty is currently working with developer Daniel Martin to revamp the property to provide affordable housing. He said the deed restrictions limiting the building to education-only purposes were removed to sell the property.
“Going through the building with Daniel, he fully understands what it will take to redevelop Garden Street School into a market rate residential project,” Callahan said. “Walking through Garden Street you can get a really good feeling someone really knows what needs to be done.”
Some parents questioned the project, adding that they wanted to see the building redeveloped for educational purposes. One parent suggested World Heritage Foundation was an interested buyer, but Callahan said they didn’t have the funds to purchase the 60,000 square-foot parcel.
He added that he met with several non-profits, but no proposals were submitted.
“They (World Heritage Foundation) had a very interesting plan for it. It sounded very exciting to me as a mom, as a resident, to see something educational and very nice for the community,” one parent said. “I don’t know if we necessarily want more condos.”
Callahan said the development will comply with Brewster’s vision to attract a younger generation into the area.
With the board approving the contract of sale, Martin has a 90-day due diligence period to evaluate the building and determine if it’s a viable project. If he moves forward, he will then go before the Brewster planning board for further approval.
“We’re on the road,” board president Stephen Jambor said. “We’ve never been closer.”