Garden Street School Could Finally Be Sold

“Going through the building with Daniel, he fully understands what it will take to redevelop Garden Street School into a market rate residential project,” Callahan said. “Walking through Garden Street you can get a really good feeling someone really knows what needs to be done.”

Some parents questioned the project, adding that they wanted to see the building redeveloped for educational purposes. One parent suggested World Heritage Foundation was an interested buyer, but Callahan said they didn’t have the funds to purchase the 60,000 square-foot parcel.

He added that he met with several non-profits, but no proposals were submitted.

“They (World Heritage Foundation) had a very interesting plan for it. It sounded very exciting to me as a mom, as a resident, to see something educational and very nice for the community,” one parent said. “I don’t know if we necessarily want more condos.”

Callahan said the development will comply with Brewster’s vision to attract a younger generation into the area.