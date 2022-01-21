Furniture Sharehouse Non-Profit Expands Board of Directors

Furniture Sharehouse, Westchester’s only non-profit “furniture bank,” has expanded its Board of Directors with the recent appointments of Maureen Zaback, Gail Fattizzi and Stephanie Giroux.

Established in 2006, Furniture Sharehouse provides furniture free-of-charge to economically disadvantaged individuals and families living in Westchester, giving them the basic household furnishings that enable them to rebuild their lives with dignity.

Zaback holds a BS in Economics/Accounting from the College of the Holy Cross in MA. Her professional career includes time in public accounting in Boston and as an internal auditor at Reader’s Digest. Zaback, a longtime Sound Shore resident, has led and volunteered for various PTA committees as well as the St. Ignatius School scholarship benefit, County Harvest, and Furniture Sharehouse as a volunteer personal shopper.

Fattizzi of Goldens Bridge is the regional manager for ERA Insite Realty Services, a residential brokerage firm serving Westchester, Putnam and Fairfield Counties. She served as the 2020 President of the 13,000-member Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors and is the President of the HG Realtor Foundation for 2022. In addition to organizing dozens of volunteer projects for the Foundation to benefit non-profits throughout the community, she has served on the Advisory Board for The Bridge Fund of Westchester as well as Back-to-School Clothes for Kids.

Giroux, Chartered Financial Analyst, is currently the Market President for BNY Mellon’s suburban NY and NJ wealth management business. Across her 30-year career, she has advised high net-worth and foundation/endowment clients using customized planning solutions and managed client advisory teams. Stephanie is a member of the Estate Planning Council of Westchester County and Impact 100 Westchester, a women’s philanthropic organization. She is a Rye resident and graduate of Tufts University.

“Each Board member brings their unique skills, personal & professional connections, experiences and strengths to help direct Furniture Sharehouse’s strategic objectives and enable us to better serve our neighbors in need,” stated Kate Bialo, Furniture Sharehouse’s founder and Executive Director. “We feel fortunate to add the talents of Maureen, Gail and Stephanie to compliment those we already have on our Board. Each has already contributed to our mission and goals.”