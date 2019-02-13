Fundraiser Underway for Fallen Mahopac Native’s Family

In light of the untimely death of Mahopac native and Chief Warrant Officer Michael Kozloski, a fundraiser has been set up to help his family through a most difficult time.

A gofundme campaign has raised more than $38,000 so far to go toward Kozloski’s family, including his wife Brie, and four young children. Kozloski, of the Coast Guard, died in a crane accident on Jan. 31 after suffering fatal injuries on his base in Homer, Alaska. Kozloski, who was with the Coast Guard for 17 years, was a 2001 Mahopac High School graduate.

Homer, AK resident Mary Jo Campbell Cambridge set up the fundraising page for the Kozloski family with a goal of raising $50,000 to help offset funeral costs and other expenses the family will face going forward. She met and got to know Kozloski from the two coaching softball together. One of Kozloski’s daughters was on the team

“When I discovered that Mike had died last week I felt like someone had punched me in the stomach,” she wrote on the fundraising page. “It physically hurt me.”

In an email to The Putnam Examiner, Campbell Cambridge wrote every day Kozloski’s ship was in the harbor, he was at softball practice hitting balls, throwing batting practice or helping prepare the field for games. Describing him as selfless and kind with a warm demeanor, Campbell Cambridge wrote Kozloski was a devoted father and husband.