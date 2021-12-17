Fundraiser Raises Over $76K for Alzheimer’s Association

Team Walk to Victory raised $76,345 for the 2021 Westchester Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the most they have ever raised for the organization and a record-breaking amount for a family team.

A majority of the money was raised at Team Walk to Victory’s sixth annual Alzheimer’s Luncheon and Card Party: “Take Me To Provence!” that was held at Brae Burn County Club on Thursday, Oct. 14. Each year, the event organizers choose a different theme for the event.

This year’s event featured cards and luncheon tables outside, as well as raffles and 14 vendors. Many attendees who have been caregivers for loved ones who have Alzheimer’s gave touching speeches.

The event was started by Chappaqua resident Amy Shanus and her daughters Julie and Maggie, who planned the fundraiser alongside event committee members Abby Salzman, Tracey Greenfield, Linda Potash, Lee Leva, Sarene Shanus, Jill Hamburger, Laura Brounstein, Michelle Cohen, Nancy Taub, Amy Kramer, Leslie Gerson, Monica Levy, Jo Rosenfeld and Karen Spiegel.

“We are so grateful to be able to host this event each year and raise money for a very important cause that is close to our hearts,” Amy Shanus said.

Held annually in over 600 communities across the United States, the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The Westchester Walk, which was held on Oct. 3 at Westchester Community College in Valhalla, raised $602,378 to date.

Fundraising will continue through the end of the year. To donate, visit Westchester Walk’s website here.