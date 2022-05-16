Fundraiser for Ukrainian Refugees in Putnam Deemed a Success

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Putnam County Mother’s Day Weekend fundraiser to help the Ukrainian refugees in Poland was deemed a success by organizers.

“So many people donated and so many people volunteered to help, it was just amazing,” said Sylwia Wojcik, a Mahopac resident and native of Poland, who worked with Putnam County government officials to create the three-day event. “People just kept coming. They donated a little bit of everything – baby products, clothing, shampoos, first aid kits – everything.”

Wojcik said Putnam residents and businesses donated enough items to fill a 40-foot shipping container to send to Poland, where millions of Ukrainian refugees have taken shelter.

Included in the donations from businesses and individuals were: The Unilever corporation donated $100,000 worth of diapers and feminine hygiene products; Tops Friendly Markets donated a variety of foods and products; Liffey Van Lines donated moving boxes; Jean and Don Rhuda, of Mahopac, donated $2,000 for shipping; Giorgio Spanu and Nancy Olnick, founders of Magazzino Italian Art Museum and

Foundation in Cold Spring, donated $2,000; and a Carmel dentist, Dr Mark Sawycky, who is Ukrainian, donated gifts for children and adults – and he volunteered all day on Saturday.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department helped staff the event, but it was Putnam County Legislature Chairman Neal Sullivan who first reached out to Wojcik in March to see how the county could help.

“The war in Ukraine and the massive exodus of refugees is a global tragedy,” Sullivan said. “But it is also a local tragedy, since Putnam County is home to many Eastern Europeans. As Putnam County leaders, we did this for the world, but also for our neighbors.”

The Paladin Center donated its space for the collection drive and is allowing all of the items to be stored on its property until the shipment to Poland can be made.

“I want to give a really big ‘Thank you’ to all volunteers, especially Karolina Zaba, Beata Michalczuk, Marta Gil, Sylwia Urbanski, Magda and Andrzej Rusinowski,” Wojcik said. “I also want to thank all the Ukrainian people who came and helped tremendously, and, of course, all the American citizens who helped.”

Anyone who still wants to help the Ukrainian refugees can buy medical supplies directly through an Amazon page set up by the county. Monetary donations are also still being accepted. For links to the Amazon page and donation sites visit: putnamcountycares.com/ukraineaid/ .