Fulgenzi Declares State of Emergency in Mt. Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi declared a state of emergency for at least the next five days throughout the town Sunday night.

Effective at 9 p.m., all town facilities closed to the public. Fulgenzi asked that students who are home from school refrain from congregating in public places.

The declaration comes the night before County Executive George Latimer is expected to invoke an emergency for the entire county. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has already declared a state of emergency for New York State.

“Our decision to declare a State of Emergency is not in response to confirmed cases in our Town, but rather in conjunction with New York State and Westchester County to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Fulgenzi’s statement read in part.

Under the emergency, all town departments will be open only for telephone inquiries, electronic communications and electronic filings. The police department will remain closed to the public except for emergencies. Non-emergency complaints and questions should be called in or e-mailed.

The Senior Nutrition Program, run by the town’s Office of Elder Americans, will continue but will deliver the meals to seniors at home.

The town was also waiting to hear from the chief administrative judge of New York State to see how it should proceed regarding operation of the justice court.